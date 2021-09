September 8, 2021 – The National Weather Service – Jacksonville is monitoring a storm system moving in the Gulf of Mexico toward the Florida Big Bend area. The storm, which has a 60% chance of developing into a tropical system is expected to bring an inch to an inch and a half of rain to the area, with the potential for localized flooding. The Santa Fe College service district may see rain as early as this evening with rain continuing throughout much of the day on Thursday.