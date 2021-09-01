Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Why not go to the 4 highest ranked Conference Champions to the playoff now?

By Stech Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Conference Champions games become in essence the first round of the playoff. So at least 4 if not more of the Conference Champion games are like a playoff. The ratings will be off the hook for 4-6 Conference Champion games. (That means at least 8 teams maybe 12 involved) In addition, you no longer have so much interest in one section of the country and it goes back to being a National Sport with National Interest. This is good for ESPN and Fox.

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Espn#Health And Safety#Concussions#American Football#Conference Champions#Espn#Sec#Nd#Natt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is getting ready to begin yet another season covering the NFL for FOX. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned sports broadcaster has been working for FOX for nearly two decades. Aikman and play-by-play man Joe Buck for the lead broadcasting team for FOX on NFL Sundays. It hasn’t...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has A Blunt Message For Michigan Football

With the 2021 Big Ten football season just around the corner, eyes are focused on Ann Arbor to see if Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines can turn things around this fall. That’s a tall order for a team that’s coming off a 2-4 campaign in 2020 and opinions on whether or not the program can change its current trajectory are mixed.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Panthers’ Sam Darnold sends warning to Trevor Lawrence, rookie QBs

Sam Darnold is starting all over again with his new team, the Carolina Panthers. After three years in the NFL, Darnold knows what pressure is at this level. He definitely is also empathetic of the impact of hype on rookie quarterbacks like Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Mac Jones, which is why he’s got a warning for all these first-year quarterbacks, and that’s to not to allow the high praises on their skills and talent influence their mental approach to the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
College SportsCollege Football News

AP Top 25 Poll, Rankings Prediction: Week 1

What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1. Note that this is NOT the actual 2021 Week 1 AP Poll – it’s our prediction and projection of what it might be before its release. This...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Georgia StateAOL Corp

Dabo Swinney Reveals Where He’d Rank Georgia In Top 25

Dabo Swinney drew a lot of criticism for his top 25 ranking of Ohio State heading into the College Football Playoff last year. Clemson’s head coach had the Buckeyes ranked No. 11 in the country heading into their College Football Playoff matchup. “I would say I’m glad he’s not (on...
College SportsAOL Corp

Lee Corso Predicts College Football Playoff, National Champion

ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso has returned to the College GameDay set for the 2021 season. Before the show went on air this Saturday, he revealed his picks for the College Football Playoff. Corso told Kirk Herbstreit that he has Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma making the playoff....
Alabama StatePosted by
BamaCentral

Quandarrius Robinson Suspended Indefinitely by Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama linebacker Quandarrius Robinson, who was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, has been suspended indefinitely by the Crimson Tide. Alabama head coach made the announcement on Monday afternoon during his weekly press conference. "Q Robinson is suspended indefinitely from the team," Saban said...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Tim Tebow News

Tim Tebow is no longer an NFL player, as the Jacksonville Jaguars released him before the start of the 2021 regular season. However, the former college football star is not struggling to find other work. The former quarterback turned baseball player turned tight end is back on television. Tebow is...
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Spun

Big Ten Admitted Incorrect Call In Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Minnesota fans were right. The Big Ten admitted on Tuesday it made a major officiating error in the Gophers’ season opener versus Ohio State. In the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s game, Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom lowered the boom on Minnesota wideout Mike Brown-Stephens. The hit caused a fumble which the Ohio State defense recovered and would have returned for a touchdown had the refs not called the play dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy