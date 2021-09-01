Amanda Stent Named Inaugural Director of Colby’s Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence
Leading AI Authority Brings Exceptional Experience from Bloomberg, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs. As it prepares to launch the first cross-disciplinary institute for artificial intelligence (AI) at a liberal arts college, Colby today announced that Amanda Stent has been named the inaugural director of its Davis Institute for Artificial Intelligence. Stent, who most recently served as the natural language processing (NLP) architect at Bloomberg L.P. and led the company’s People and Language AI Team, will assume her role in October.www.colby.edu
