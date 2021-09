He’s in his fifth year at Florida but likely had a good enough year in 2020 to have moved on to the NFL. Instead, Tampa’s Zachary Carter made the decision to come back to Florida and dedicate himself to the weight room, to the practice field, and to a diet in order to have a bigger year than he did last. After a three-sack performance on Saturday in the 35-14 win over FAU, the changes and additional training seem to be paying off.