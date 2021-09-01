New York ends religious exemption for COVID vaccine as list of those mandated to get the shot grows
Using religion as a reason for not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 if the state, or your employer mandates it is not enough. Religious exemptions have been a central component to vaccine hesitancy amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, after a recent decision by the state’s Department of Health to eliminate the religious exemption clause for health care workers looking to avoid the COVID-19 vaccine – it’s made many question where else it will disappear.www.fingerlakes1.com
Comments / 58