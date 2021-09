Addison Rae admitted that she thinks Scott Disick is a "hypocrite" for criticizing her friendship with Kourtney Kardashian. For the past year, many have side-eyed the close bond between the 42-year-old mother of three and the 20-year-old TikToker, with some deeming their friendship "weird" and "uncomfortable." And while one of those people was none other than Kourtney's ex, Scott, it turns out that Addison has no time for his snide remarks, especially as someone dating a girl her age.