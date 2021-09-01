Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Punk’s most important guitar, Johnny Ramone’s 1965 Mosrite Ventures II, is coming up for auction

By Classic Rock
loudersound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most important and iconic guitar in punk rock, Johnny Ramone’s 1965 Mosrite Ventures II, is coming up for auction on September 25. Purchased in October 1977, and currently owned by New York musician and producer Daniel Rey, the guitar was played on every Ramones studio album between ’77 and ’96, and is estimated to have made 1,985 appearances on-stage in the late guitarist’s hands. It features the words ‘Johnny Ramone, My Main Guitar, 1977-1996’ on the back of the body, as well as the guitarist‘s signature.

www.loudersound.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Ramone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Guitar#Mosrite Ventures Ii#Ramones#Rr Auction#Sire Records#Aragon#Blue Ventures Ii#Dimarzio#Toggle#Gibson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Fender to Sell Replica Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Celebrate 30 Years of 'Nevermind'

September 24 will officially mark 30 years since the release of Nevermind, Nirvana’s breakthrough 1991 album. To commemorate the milestone, Fender recently announced the return of the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang, recreating the late singer’s unique hybrid guitar used in some of the band’s final live shows. Available at GuitarCenter.com, the...
Musicloudersound.com

Motorhead’s loudest ever songs celebrated with new compilation album

A new Motorhead compilation album is to be released later this year celebrating the band’s loudest songs. It’s titled Everything Louder Forever and it’ll contain a total of 42 tracks and released on 2CD, 2LP, 4LP, digital download, streaming and 360 Reality Audio on October 29 through BMG. A statement...
Tennessee StateBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ACE FREHLEY's 1973 Gibson Les Paul Deluxe Guitar Expected To Fetch Between $150,000 And $250,000 At Auction

Auction house Gotta Have Rock And Roll has listed a double-cut 1973 Les Paul Deluxe owned by original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley. Back in December, 1973, after KISS was signed to their first recording contract, Frehley bought this guitar from Manny’s Music on 48th Street in New York. Ace played the guitar heavily, with over 50 documented concerts from 1973-1976. Frehley loved the guitar so much he even carved the neck heel himself with a screwdriver.
MusicNews Channel Nebraska

50 Iconic rock venues across the world

It’s next to impossible to pinpoint exactly where, or when, rock ’n’ roll began. Most music critics agree it really took off in the 1950s but argue over which artist or group was the originator, and therefore, where, exactly, the birthplace of rock is. So while we can’t say for certain who that first rock star was, or which state or country can lay claim to the genre, we can trace the history of the style of music through the venues that shaped it.
Musicwesb.com

STEELHEART To Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Self-Titled Album During Livestream

Originally released in May 1990, STEELHEART‘s self-titled debut album hit the Billboard Top 40 behind the single, “I’ll Never Let You Go”. After many delays due to the pandemic, the hard rock veterans will return to the stage on August 20 in Dallas, Texas at the Glass Cactus to properly celebrate the album, simulcasting the performance via the Dreamstage HD livestream platform. Watch the trailer below. Tickets are available here.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Grateful Dead gear going up for auction, including Jerry Garcia guitar & Wall of Sound components

Items belonging to members of the Grateful Dead, their crew members, and their "inner circle" will be put up for auction by Sotheby's this fall. The auction house has announced From The Vault: Property from the Grateful Dead and Friends, which opens for bidding on October 7 at 10 AM ET, and will be on display in their NYC galleries from August 19-30. Their description reads:
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Announces 'Doom Crew Inc.' Album, Drops 'Set You Free' Single

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY will release its 11th studio album, "Doom Crew Inc.", on November 26 via Entertainment One (eOne). The album will be available digitally on CD and vinyl plus a deluxe edition that includes vinyl, CD longbox, cassette and more, pre-order now. Today, the band released the music video for the LP's first single, "Set You Free".
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Rivers Of Nihil release instrumental playthrough video for MORE?

US prog metal quintet Rivers Of Nihil have released an instrumental playthrough video for their song. which you can watch in full below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album The Work, which will be released through Metal Blade Records on September 24. "This instrumental version of. takes...
Musicloudersound.com

Elbow announce new album, Flying Dream 1, for November

Elbow have announced that they’ll release their new studio album, Flying Dream 1, through Polydor Records on November 19. The band wrote Flying Dream 1 remotely in their home studios before coming together at the empty Brighton Theatre Royal to perfect, perform, and record the songs. A film crew covered the final recording sessions for a forthcoming documentary.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 obscure but brilliant grunge bands who should’ve been huge

The history of grunge had been written in stone long before Kurt Cobain’s death, as a bunch of misfits and malcontents from a permanently wet city in the Pacific Northwest accidentally built a self-contained music scene that somehow rewired culture in the early 90s. Yet for every Nirvana, Pearl Jam,...
Seattle, WAGuitar World Magazine

Kim Thayil and Jerry Cantrell join forces to lead upcoming Sounds of Seattle rock camp

Alice in Chains electric guitar hero Jerry Cantrell and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil are set to co-lead a rock camp titled, appropriately enough, the Sounds of Seattle. Set to take place over Presidents' Day weekend, February 17-20, 2022, in Los Angeles, the camp will also feature original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen. The event is presented by Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp.
Musicguitar.com

Deep Purple are teasing what could be the band’s next studio album

Deep Purple have launched a microsite for what may be their 22nd studio album, suggesting it will be named Turning To Crime. The microsite has a countdown timer set for 6 October and shows the band’s five members – Ian Paice, Steve Morse, Ian Gillan, Donald Airey and Roger Glover – in police-style mugshots.

Comments / 0

Community Policy