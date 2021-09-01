Punk’s most important guitar, Johnny Ramone’s 1965 Mosrite Ventures II, is coming up for auction
The most important and iconic guitar in punk rock, Johnny Ramone’s 1965 Mosrite Ventures II, is coming up for auction on September 25. Purchased in October 1977, and currently owned by New York musician and producer Daniel Rey, the guitar was played on every Ramones studio album between ’77 and ’96, and is estimated to have made 1,985 appearances on-stage in the late guitarist’s hands. It features the words ‘Johnny Ramone, My Main Guitar, 1977-1996’ on the back of the body, as well as the guitarist‘s signature.www.loudersound.com
