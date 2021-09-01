Telegraph readers on Covid rules in schools: 'Children have sacrificed enough'

Should regular testing be done for children who aren't old enough to be vaccinated against COVID-19? "It's still a very good idea to have testing done for anyone with concerning symptoms. With the Delta variant coming, we really need to understand where it is, who's getting it and how to protect everybody in the community, including kids and families and schools. And so for those who are symptomatic and unvaccinated, absolutely getting tested is still a good idea, and that's with a fever, cough, really significant flu-like symptoms. For those who are unvaccinated who have had significant contact with someone COVID-positive, it's still a good idea to be tested. If you're uncertain about what to do, 'Should I get a test? Should I have my child tested? What should we do?,' talking to your primary care provider is always an excellent idea." - Dr. Steven Chapman, a CHaD pediatrician.