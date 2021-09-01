How to Be Agile in the Midst of Uncertainty

Halfway between good intentions and lost direction are Nimble principles. Having recently spoken to lots of companies that say they are doing Agile, and having worked at similar places myself, it is clear not everyone is doing the same sort of “Agile”. Now, the strong-willed and driven evangelists call this fake agile, and look down on it with disdain but I don’t think that’s fair. It certainly doesn’t encourage businesses and people in those situations to want to improve and move on. It may be the case that where they are is in fact the best place for that business to be. It doesn’t matter if they don’t fit neatly into someone's definition of pure Agile but it does show they are doing something different and maybe on a journey to true agile (or not).