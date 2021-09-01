Cancel
PLAN Stock: Over 15% Increase Explanation

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) increased by over 15% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) – a provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance – increased by over 15% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s second-quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results, which beat expectations and the outlook was raised for the year.

