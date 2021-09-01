Here's What 'Street Fighter' Characters Would Look Like With Real Human Faces

If Death Stranding Director's Cut is your very first time playing the game, you may want to skip viewing the launch trailer embedded above, as atmospheric and mysterious as it is. Much like the footage released to coincide with the launch of the original PlayStation 4 title, it's plastered with spoilers that — while won't make much sense without context — are scenes you'll probably want to see for yourself in the game. Edited by Hideo Kojima himself, the launch trailer focuses mostly on the main story and then injects a bit of the Director's Cut specific content towards the end.