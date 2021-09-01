Cancel
Here's What 'Street Fighter' Characters Would Look Like With Real Human Faces

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever wondered what the characters of Street Fighter would look like as real people, Siberian_644 has the answer. While there’s always the 1994 Jean-Claude Van Damme Street Fighter film for an interesting point of reference, there has never been anything that matches the face of the characters closely to that of a real living human. Using StyleCLIP artificial intelligence, Siberian_644 imputed the fictional characters into the Google algorithm where pictures of real human faces were processed into thumbnails.

