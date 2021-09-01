Cancel
Tacko Fall Reportedly Signs One-Year, Non-Guaranteed Contract With Cavaliers

BOSTON (CBS) — Tacko Fall is getting another shot in the NBA. The 7-foot-5 big man has agreed to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic .

After going undrafted following his solid career at Central Florida, Fall signed with the Celtics and spent his first two NBA seasons as a two-way player in Boston, bouncing between the Celtics and the team’s G League affiliate in Maine. But with no Red Claws season in 2020-21, Fall spent all of last season with Boston, playing in 19 games.

Fall played in 26 games for the Celtics over his two seasons, averaging 2.7 points and 2.6 rebounds. He mostly appeared at the end of blowouts when he saw NBA action. He made the most of his playing time in Maine in 2019-20, averaging 12.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and three blocks over 29 games.

But it was quite the scene whenever Fall checked in for Boston. It didn’t matter if he was at home or on the road, as the friendly giant was met with a rousing greeting from fans no matter where he played.

And no one will forget his TD Garden debut on December 20, 2020, when fans chanted his name late in a blowout win over the Detroit Pistons. Eventually, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens gave the fans what they wanted and put Fall in the game.

The Celtics did not offer Fall a qualifying offer after the 2021 season, making him an unrestricted free agent.

