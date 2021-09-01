Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

What’s Up With Apple: New Watch Production Issues, No Slack and More

By Paul Ausick
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L81NV_0bjG0U5E00 Apple Inc. ( NASDAQ: AAPL ) reportedly is having production issues with its new Apple Watch Series 7. Initial small-quantity production has been halted as Apple and its suppliers work through the issue before turning on full production.

According to a report from Nikkei Asia, the Apple Watch production issues "could be attributed to the complexity of design, which is significantly different from that of previous generations of the watch, and the assemblers found issues when putting together electronics modules, components and displays."

An unnamed source told Nikkei Asia that every Apple Watch assembler is "facing similar problems in reaching satisfactory production performance based on the current industrial designs." Another source said that "currently it is hard to tell when the mass production could begin."

That could affect the much-anticipated new product announcements Apple is expected to make later this month. Nikkei Asia does not indicate that a delay in launching the new watch is imminent, but the production issues could constrain availability or, worse, push out the shipment schedule.

Apple has not yet sent out invitations to its release party, so no one outside the company has been able to confirm a date. In late July, CNET polished up its crystal ball and predicted that the event would be held on September 8 , just seven days from now. Because the event is likely to be virtual again this year, there's still plenty of time for Apple to email invitations to meet that prediction.

One of the products certain to be introduced at the event, whenever it is held, is the iPhone 13. A sharp-eyed Gizmodo reporter, Victoria Song, noted that last Friday's episode of Apple TV+'s hit Ted Lasso show included a glimpse of a notchless iPhone . Rumors have been flying for months that Apple will eliminate (or at least reduce the size of) the notch that accommodates the iPhone's rear-facing camera.

Apple has stymied an employee effort to create a Slack channel to discuss pay equity at the company. According to a report at The Verge, an Apple HR spokesperson said that the request to create the channel did not align with the company's "Slack Terms of Use" which specifies that "Slack channels for activities and hobbies not recognized as Apple Employee clubs or Diversity Network Associations (DNAs) aren't permitted and shouldn't be created."

Discussions of pay equity at Apple have been a sore spot between the company and employees for several months. An employment attorney interviewed by The Verge said that discussions of pay equity are protected under labor laws and for Apple to "to try and impair employees' ability to discuss pay equity and diversity in the workplace is a clear cut act of retaliation."

Apple did not immediately respond to The Verge's request for comment.

ALSO READ: Top Equity Strategist Says 10%-20% Correction Possible: Do These 5 Things Now

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victoria Song
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watch#Slack#Apple Inc#Aapl#Nikkei Asia#Cnet#Iphone#Verge#Apple Employee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 13: Everything you need to know about the next iPhone

It feels like the iPhone 12 only just came out, but the iPhone 13 may be less than a week away. The next-gen iPhone series probably won’t get a major redesign according to the supply chain — that came with the iPhone 12. But it will bring refinements that users have been asking for, for years. We’ve learned a ton about the next iPhone series over the past few months, thanks to all the leaks and rumors that have been coming out. In fact, we’ve seen leaks regarding the iPhone 13’s design, 120Hz refresh display, extra battery life, camera, and more. At...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple’s workplace secrecy threatened by Slack

Over the last several months, there have been reports regarding the usually-secretive internal work environment at Apple, ranging from pay equality to remote work and more. A new report from The Information details the efforts to facilitate communication about Apple’s internal work environment, including discussions about pay equity, claims of harassment, remote work, and more – due mainly to Apple’s adoption of Slack amid its response to COVID-19.
ElectronicsPhone Arena

Apple's new patent will allow you to blow on an iPhone or Apple Watch to control them

Those of you old enough to remember Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In, a variety show that ran on NBC from January 1968 to March 1973, might recall cast member Lilly Tomlin's catchphrase "Blow in my ear and I'll follow you anywhere." Soon, the Apple Watch or an iPhone might allow you to blow on it and have the action register as an input. A patent was awarded to Apple today called "Blow event detection and mode switching with an electronic device."
ElectronicsMacworld

Macworld Podcast: The upcoming new Apple products that matter

The fall season is the season when Apple seems to be dropping everything—operating systems, laptops, tablets, watches and more. But of all the products coming from Cupertino, what are the Macworld editors most looking forward to? We cover that in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. This is episode 757...
Businessithinkdiff.com

Slack enables Apple’s employees to air its dirty laundry – Report

Apple has long been one of the most secretive companies in Silicon Valley going as far as to making employees sign multiple agreements vowing to not reveal information about their work, including to spouses and other colleagues at the company. However, over the last several months, a number of stories...
Businessnotebookcheck.net

Tim Cook said to be planning one more major new product as Apple CEO before retiring

Tim Cook recently marked ten years at the helm of Apple and while people have been reflecting on his incredible success in the role, speculation has also arisen regarding his future. Cook is now 61 and he has 1 million Apple shares that are due to mature in 2025, part of a deal designed to keep him on until then. However, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the word inside Apple is that Cook may step down before then.
Business9to5Mac

The Information: How Slack has led to Apple’s workplace issues becoming public

Over the last several months, we’ve seen a growing number of stories concerning the internal work environment at Apple, ranging from pay equality to remote work and more. Now, a new report from the Information has details on the internal efforts to organize this communication, much of which centers on Apple’s adoption of Slack amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
BusinessPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Apple Bans Employee Slack Channel on Pay Equity

Apple banned a Slack channel devoted to discussing employee pay equity Tuesday. The iPhone maker told employees that though discussions of pay equity are “aligned with Apple’s commitment to pay equity,” the specific Slack channel violated its rules for how employees can use Slack, The Verge reports. The company said, “Slack channels are provided to conduct Apple business and must advance the work, deliverables, or mission of Apple departments and teams.”
Electronicsfrontofficesports.com

Apple Watch to Track New Biometrics

The latest Apple Watch is expected to add a slew of health and movement-tracking features as the tech giant prepares its next move in an ongoing fitness play. The seventh iteration of Apple’s signature wearable will reportedly allow users to track:. Blood pressure. Wrist temperature. Upgrades to its sleep tracking...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

Apple Watch 7 rumor backs up new bigger sizes

Apple Watch 7 looks to be on its way, and the latest tidbit of unofficial information claims it’s also going to sport the first major redesign since the Apple Watch 4. This rumor seems to corroborate a previous report that the Apple Watch 7 will be coming in new larger 41mm and 45mm size variants. The Apple Watch 6 came in 40mm and 44mm models.
ElectronicsNBC San Diego

New Apple Watch Production Reportedly Facing Delays Because of Complicated Design

Apple reportedly has delayed production of new Apple Watch models because it is encountering challenges manufacturing them. The Nikkei Asia report highlights the engineering challenges that Apple faces every year when it ramps up massive production lines ahead of a fall release to ensure that there's enough supply of new gadgets to meet demand after launch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy