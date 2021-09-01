Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Top Equity Strategist Says 10%-20% Correction Possible: Do These 5 Things Now

By Lee Jackson
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CULxH_0bjG0TCV00 Since the lows in March of 2020, the stock market has doubled. Think about that for a moment. The S&P 500 closed at 2,237 on March 23 of that year and closed Tuesday at 4,523, an incredible 100%+ gain in 17 months. Numerous reasons have been cited, including the incredibly loose monetary policy that has been in place for years but went nuclear when COVID-19 showed up in the winter of 2020. Toss in the Reddit WallStreetBets crowd, which had government hand-outs to trade with while locked down at home, and you had all the ingredients for the proverbial melt-up.

The truly scary situation for investors is that the market hasn’t had a 5% correction in almost a year, which is very unusual. The difficult question for investors is what to do now. We have warned for the past couple of months that stock prices were very over extended, and while all the ingredients are there to keep wind in the rally’s sales, it makes sense for more conservative investors to pivot to a safer stance.

One of the best market strategists on Wall Street is Julian Emanuel from BTIG Research, who recently noted that the markets are in a situation similar to the end of the dot-com boom in the late 1990s. He said this when discussing where he thinks we stand now: "Be very much aware of the fact that if and when it reverses, the consequences could be severe." The market's record price action is mimicking late 1999, he adds, and could spark a 10% to 20% correction within the next month. "If we had said inflation would be at 30-year highs and 10-year Treasury note yields would be at 1.3% while the S&P 500 would be at this level a year ago, no one would have believed you, me or anyone else."

Emanuel is right on the money. With the market turning to among the weakest seasonally times of the year, and a confluence of negative factors mounting, it makes sense for investors to take some simple, but smart steps to soften the blow if we do get a sizable correction.

Step 1: Take Profits

Take profits and raise cash positions, especially on high-flying momentum stocks. These often included technology, biotechnology and similar areas. The FAANG group are emblematic of this silo of stocks. During big sell-offs these stocks are the biggest casualties, because institutional accounts often have the biggest gains. While they won’t sell all of their shares, they could easily dump a large position, especially if they face redemptions from investors. When taking profits, see if there are stocks in your portfolio to sell that are down that could be replaced with better ideas, or rebought after 30 days to avoid a wash-sale rule penalty.
ALSO READ: Fast Money Hedge Funds Are Buying These 5 Red-Hot Stocks Now

Step 2: Rotate to Safety

For income and growth investors with that need to keep a flow of income coming in, stick with and rotate to the safest sectors. While they too will be subject to selling when the algorithm program selling kicks in, the damage inflicted will be far less than with the momentum and high-volatility stocks. The best sectors to rotate to include consumer staples, utilities and real estate.

Step 3: Sell the Memes

By all means, sell any of the meme stocks that could be in the trading section of your portfolio. These companies are supported by the WallStreetBets retail investors that will run for the hills in a sharp sell-off. Many of them have very limited capital, and many likely are trading on margin. In fact, the average Robinhood account only has $6,000 in assets, so they cannot afford a prolonged and deep sell-off. Stocks like GameStop, AMC Entertainment and even Chinese internet giant Alibaba could be eviscerated in a large correction.

Step 4: Hedge

Consider adding a market hedge to your portfolio. One of the most widely used across Wall Street is of course gold. SPDR Gold Shares ( NYSEARCA: GLD ) is a good way to actually own physical gold without having to keep it in your safe at home. Plus you can buy or sell any day that the market is trading the shares. Investors also can buy the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF ( NYSEARCA: GDX ) to own the top miners in the sector, many of which also mine for silver as well.

Step 5: Go to Cash or ETFs

When anxiety gets to the highest point, you can always sell and go to cash, but there are a host of negatives with this tactic. It would be a great idea if money markets paid anything, but the highest yielding money market savings account pays a lousy 0.40%. Banks literally pay almost zero for funds held in checking accounts. One solid idea for those with a touch of risk appetite is to buy a non-leveraged investment-grade exchange-traded fund like the Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF). The portfolio is focused on the debt from top companies like AT&T and Corning, while also holding government Treasury debt and other more secure debt securities.
ALSO READ: 5 Sizzling Stocks Trading Under $10 That Have Incredible Upside Potential
The bottom line, like Emanuel alluded to, is that it is not a question of if but when a sizable correction will come, and those with any sense of stock market history are well aware that’s very likely the case. That being said, veteran investors also know that, over time, the best long-term investment strategy is buying stocks of quality companies, especially those that pay dependable dividends.

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

48K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faang Stocks#Technology Stocks#Spdr Gold Shares#Market Correction#Btig Research#Treasury#Faang#Red Hot Stocks#Chinese#Nysearca#Gld#The Invesco Bond Fund#Vbf#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Related
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Muted as Investors Digest Economic Recovery Outlook

Stock futures are pointing toward a muted open, with Wall Street's concerns surrounding the Delta variant's impact on economic recovery weighing on sentiment; especially following Friday's dismal August jobs report. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) downgraded its economic outlook this weekend, slashing its annual growth and fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) outlook estimates. At last check, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), S&P 500 Index (SPX), and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) are all just below breakeven. Meanwhile, gold futures are looking to log their sharpest daily fall in nearly a month, thanks to the strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields.
StocksFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US stocks close mostly lower, but Nasdaq still inches higher

Stocks indexes on Wall Street closed mostly lower Tuesday, though solid gains by Apple, Facebook and other tech heavyweights helped nudged the Nasdaq to another all-time high. The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, losing some ground after two straight weekly gains. About 80% of companies in the benchmark index fell. Industrial and health care stocks were among the S&P 500's biggest decliners.
StocksStreet.Com

Predicting a Market Correction Is the Easy Thing to Do

Bears always sound smarter than bulls. Negativity and pessimism tend to sound more logical and compelling than optimism and positive thinking. The arguments for a market correction at this point are very hard to refute. The indices and many stocks are extended, negative seasonality is at work, the Fed is ready to taper its bond-buying, valuations are extreme in many cases, and the Delta variant of COVID is hurting the economy. How can this market not correct very soon?
StocksEntrepreneur

Consider These Low-Volatility ETFs Amid Market Meltdown Scares

Investors are a little on the edge about their investment choices in September given that the month has been historically considered the worst-performing for Wall Street. Meanwhile, market analysts expect a market correction in September. There are certain factors that are raising worries like surging delta variant cases and the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Sets Its Sights On S&P 5000

Just recently we discussed Wall Street setting its sights on S&P 500 5000. “Wells Fargo’s Chris Harvey raised his year-end S&P 500 price target to 4,825 from 3,850, as reported by Bloomberg’s Lu Wang. This move follows a weekend note by David Lefkowitz, head of equities for the Americas at UBS Wealth Management, who raised his year-end price target for the S&P 500 to 4,600 from 4,500.
Stocksinvesting.com

Wall Street Falls at Open on Growth Fears; Dow Jones Down 175 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S, stock markets started the holiday-shortened week on a subdued note, as a high-profile downgrade of U.S. growth forecasts weighed on sentiment amid a broad lack of any more concrete news. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 173 points, or 0.5%...
StocksEntrepreneur

Why You Should Get To Know Large-Cap Stock EPAM

Sometimes a large-cap stock from a growth sector remains relatively unknown to retail investors. That’s the case with EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM), a Pennsylvania-based company that provides outsourced infotech and lifecycle software development. In other words, the company manages the processes and tools for managing software systems from their inception through their lifetime of usage.
StocksStreet.Com

Merck and Amgen Stocks Fall on Morgan Stanley Downgrades

Shares of Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report and Merck (MRCK) fell sharply Tuesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the two pharma stocks to equal-weight from overweight and lowered their price targets. Morgan Stanley backed away from the two stocks and said investors should hunt for upside elsewhere. Shares of...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy