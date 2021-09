MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police have asked for help in finding a missing man.

Omar Brockington, 39, was last seen Tuesday in the area of 11th Street and NW 7th Avenue. He was wearing a black shirt, red and black shorts, and red and black shoes.

Police said Brockington is bipolar and suffers from schizophrenia.

If you’ve seen him, call the police at (305) 603-6300.