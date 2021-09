The village of Otego NY has lost its only bank--Community Bank due to changing customer trends according to AllOTSEGO. Community Bank is based out of Dewitt, NY. In late June, a letter was sent to Hal Wentworth, senior vice president of retail banking for Community Bank; from J. Buzz Hesse, chairman of the village of Otego Planning Board, Otego Mayor Ernest Kroll and Otego Town Supervisor Joseph Hurlburt who appealed to Wentworth to reconsider the move to shut down Otego's only bank, that that the closing would be "extremely detrimental to both the bank’s Otego customers and the village of Otego itself.”