Fantasy Baseball Prospects on the Rise in August

The fantasy baseball season may be winding down as we have reached September, but dynasty baseball never ends! One of the best aspects of playing dynasty fantasy baseball is the fact that you can play year-round. Fantasy baseball prospects are also a major factor in dynasty leagues. This year, prospects have been more important than ever. Without a Minor League season in 2020, we have seen more prospects breakout than ever before after a full year of development. Even now, we are still seeing prospects coming into their own. In this article, I will break down several fantasy baseball prospects that are rising after a strong month of August.