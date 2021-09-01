Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Prospects on the Rise in August

By Chris Clegg
fantraxhq.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. The fantasy baseball season may be winding down as we have reached September, but dynasty baseball never ends! One of the best aspects of playing dynasty fantasy baseball is the fact that you can play year-round. Fantasy baseball prospects are also a major factor in dynasty leagues. This year, prospects have been more important than ever. Without a Minor League season in 2020, we have seen more prospects breakout than ever before after a full year of development. Even now, we are still seeing prospects coming into their own. In this article, I will break down several fantasy baseball prospects that are rising after a strong month of August.

www.fantraxhq.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Baseball#Yankees#Fantasy Sports#Fantrax Com#Mike Minor#Ptbnl#Athletics#The Milwaukee Brewers#Carolinamudcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLBdallassun.com

MLB roundup: Daniel Vogelbach's slam lifts Brewers over Cardinals

Pinch-hitter Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers over the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Sunday. The Brewers took two of three games from the Cardinals, who carried a 5-1 lead into the ninth inning. Jackie Bradley Jr....
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Gross Moment At Orioles Game On Monday

The Baltimore Orioles are in the midst of a horrific season and currently own the worst record in Major League Baseball. It’s nothing news for the Orioles, which are one of the worst organizations in baseball over the past decade. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that fans are looking for other things to do while at Orioles games.
MLBnumberfire.com

Daily Fantasy Baseball Podcast: The Solo Shot, Wednesday 8/25/21

Wednesday's main slate sports a half dozen aces, all of whom are viable for MLB DFS. How should we rank these studs? numberFire's Jim Sannes previews the slate, discussing his ranking of the pitchers, which offenses we should look to stack, and where we can find salary savings at hitter to make the aces more affordable.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Baseball history unpacked, August 25

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Thursday

The final Thursday in August presents us with a 12-game docket. With four teams taking the day off on Wednesday, this is one of just a handful of times all season where we will go back-to-back days without a full slate. Even with the abbreviated schedule, there's a good number of both bats and arms to consider, so there's no excuse to leave your Thursday lineup with empty slots.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball: Miami calls for help from the minors

Apparently the rookie parade has not yet concluded for 2021, as the Miami Marlins, starved for rotation options to fill their remaining games, are set to recall their preseason No. 4 prospect to start on Wednesday night. He headlines Wednesday's list of recommended pickups in fantasy leagues. Edward Cabrera, SP,...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Daily Fantasy Baseball Value Plays for Tuesday 8/24/21

With production being highly variable on a night-to-night basis, daily fantasy baseball plays a bit differently than other sports. An 0-for-4 dud from a chalky high-salaried slugger is a lot more common than a total dud from a top-salaried NBA player or even than a stinker from a top quarterback or running back.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser talks Dodgers prospects

As the baseball season heads toward September, Baseball America’s national baseball writer Kyle Glaser took some time to answer questions I emailed him about Dodgers prospects and the minor leagues overall. True Blue LA: What has been your impression of the level of play in the minor leagues this season...
MLBBleacher Report

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Ranking Sleepers to Track for MLB Week 21

Brandon Marsh's four-hit performance versus the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night was the latest in a run of impressive outings for the Los Angeles Angels outfielder. Despite being in the lineup for over a month, the 23-year-old carries a low roster percentage in Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues. With all leagues...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball 2022 outlook: Which veteran hitters should you roster

Older players constantly make news in major league baseball and, by extension, fantasy baseball, so today seems like a fine day to check up on the latest happenings in our world. After all, just in the past week, Detroit Tigers 1B Miguel Cabrera slugged his 500th career home run, St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina signed on for another season and Tampa Bay Rays DH Nelson Cruz, on Tuesday, played his first career game at first base. At age 41. Stunning. Let us riff.
MLBelitesportsny.com

Mets top prospects ranked differently by Baseball America, MLB Pipeline

The Mets have good depth coming, but the scouts’ rankings vary. The Mets’ slide has turned their attention to an immediate, desperate need for a turnaround at the major league level. They still have (slim) hope of a playoff berth this season. But those who pay attention to the future...
MLBchatsports.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Friday 8/27/21

We've got all 30 teams in play on Friday night's slate, and yet it's pretty easy to whittle down our top pitching options, with two in particular standing out above the crowd. I'm not sure the same can be said for our bats, where we find quite a few strong lineups in plus matchups tonight. Note that weather could be a factor in a handful of spots.
MLBfantraxhq.com

Fantasy Baseball: Pitchers To Start/Sit Down The Stretch

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Wait, what; it’s almost time for the playoffs to take place in fantasy baseball leagues? I guess time flies when you’re having fun. Well, hopefully, this has been a fun season for you! If it has been, and you’ve had a successful enough regular season, it is time to look ahead to the postseason. Which players can you rely on to help you win the championship? Which might be “fools gold” based on their ability to contribute to you reaching your ultimate aspirations? That’s what we’ll break down today.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Connor Joe Red-Hot in Colorado

Five months into the 2021 baseball season, Kirk only had 97 at-bats (.278 with three home runs and 15 RBI). He came into the year as an upside C2 in deep leagues, with his best asset being his ability to control the strike zone with his bat. Kirk did miss two and a half months earlier in the year with a hip flexor injury. Entering this weekend, he has a five-game hitting streak (6-for-17) with a run and two RBI. The Blue Jays had him in their starting lineup in four of their five games, pointing to Kirk offering more fantasy value down the stretch. He remains in the free-agent pool in 44 percent of the leagues in the 12-team high-stakes market. I expect a bump in power with help in batting average in September.
MLBmasnsports.com

Next challenge for baseball’s best pitching prospect: Bouncing back

BOWIE - When he takes the mound tonight for Double-A Bowie against Erie, the highest-ranked pitching prospect in baseball, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez of the Baysox, will face a unique challenge. It is one he seldom faces. He’ll try to pitch well coming off a poor start. Last Tuesday versus the...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

September 2021 Fantasy Baseball Outfielder Rankings

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Here are some final-month rankings. With only two extra roster spots per...

Comments / 0

Community Policy