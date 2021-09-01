Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21
New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading marketbrand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.www.albuquerqueexpress.com
Comments / 0