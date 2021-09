He's called the Oracle of Omaha for good reason. Warren Buffett -- all-around investing genius and founder of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) as we know it -- has the stock-picking track record to support that unofficial title. While his conglomerate may have gotten off to a slow start coming out of 2020's pandemic-induced market plunge, its share price is up nearly 24% year to date, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) has risen by just under 21%. That's a big difference when you're comparing a buy-and-hold portfolio to an index-based benchmark. Plenty of investors would be thrilled with that sort of edge. Beating the market is tough to do!