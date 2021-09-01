Cancel
Study Says COVID-19 Not A Respiratory Illness But A Vascular Disease

By Paul
texasbreaking.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study has suggested that COVID-19 is not a respiratory illness but a vascular disease. The University of California-San Diego published the research in the Circulation Research journal titled “SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2.”. This study could shed light on blood clots in...

texasbreaking.com

Genetic Engineering News

Vaccine Study Explores COVID-19 and Autoimmune Disease

An estimated 8% of Americans have an autoimmune disease, including a disproportionate number of people in the minority communities most severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, higher rates of severe COVID-19 and death have been reported in people with autoimmune disease than in the general population. It is unclear whether this is attributable to the autoimmune disease, the immunosuppressive medications taken to treat it, or both.
Public Health

Expert Warns Of Increase In Child Respiratory Infections, COVID-19 Hospitalizations

The state’s largest hospital is reporting a significant uptick in children with respiratory viruses as more of Iowa's children return to school. Melanie Wellington, an associate hospital epidemiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, said the hospital is currently seeing many kids with respiratory viruses are usually prevalent in winter months.
York, PA

What's Going Around: COVID-19, stomach bugs, respiratory issues

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across Central Pa. are seeing lots of RSV, viral gastroenteritis and non-COVID-19 viral upper respiratory tract infections. The CVS MinuteClinic in York is seeing several upper respiratory infections, colds and ear infections. Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians Roseville Pediatrics saw increased COVID-19 cases, some cases...
Tampa, FL

New COVID-19 symptom emerging, doctors say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a new COVID-19 symptom, doctors say, they’re seeing in patients. An earache. This symptom, according to experts, is now being reported more and more by those who end up testing positive. With new emerging variants doctors all over the world are reporting the symptoms of...
Public Health
Best Life

This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, New Study Says

The use of face masks has been a factor of daily life since the early days of the pandemic. Unfortunately, donning PPE has taken on a renewed importance ever since the highly transmissible Delta variant has become the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., with some local health officials reviving mask mandates in public places. But covering up with just any type of mask doesn't necessarily mean you're safe: A new study has found that you may need to wear more than a basic cloth or surgical mask to protect yourself from COVID or stop you from spreading it to others.
Fort Carson, CO

Respiratory illness rising in child care centers, schools

There has been an increase in non-COVID-19 respiratory illness both in the state and nationwide, particularly respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection. With the ongoing pandemic and the upcoming flu season, it will be important to monitor children for symptoms of respiratory illness and exclude them from school and child care programs to prevent the spread of disease.
Public Health

Treatment of moderate to severe respiratory COVID-19: a cost-utility analysis

Despite COVID-19’s significant morbidity and mortality, considering cost-effectiveness of pharmacologic treatment strategies for hospitalized patients remains critical to support healthcare resource decisions within budgetary constraints. As such, we calculated the cost-effectiveness of using remdesivir and dexamethasone for moderate to severe COVID-19 respiratory infections using the United States health care system as a representative model. A decision analytic model modelled a base case scenario of a 60-year-old patient admitted to hospital with COVID-19. Patients requiring oxygen were considered moderate severity, and patients with severe COVID-19 required intubation with intensive care. Strategies modelled included giving remdesivir to all patients, remdesivir in only moderate and only severe infections, dexamethasone to all patients, dexamethasone in severe infections, remdesivir in moderate/dexamethasone in severe infections, and best supportive care. Data for the model came from the published literature. The time horizon was 1 year; no discounting was performed due to the short duration. The perspective was of the payer in the United States health care system. Supportive care for moderate/severe COVID-19 cost $11,112.98 with 0.7155 quality adjusted life-year (QALY) obtained. Using dexamethasone for all patients was the most-cost effective with an incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of $980.84/QALY; all remdesivir strategies were more costly and less effective. Probabilistic sensitivity analyses showed dexamethasone for all patients was most cost-effective in 98.3% of scenarios. Dexamethasone for moderate-severe COVID-19 infections was the most cost-effective strategy and would have minimal budget impact. Based on current data, remdesivir is unlikely to be a cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
Public Health
TheConversationAU

COVID can worsen quickly at home. Here's when to call an ambulance

Most Australians diagnosed with COVID-19 recover at home, rather than in a quarantine facility or hospital. About 10% have required hospital treatment. However, a handful have had worsening symptoms, did not receive emergency care and died at home. There appear to have been two factors behind such COVID deaths at home: worry about the perceived costs and risks of seeking official health care; and the sudden onset of complications from a worsening infection. Here’s what to watch out for when symptoms worsen dramatically at home and when to call an ambulance. ...

