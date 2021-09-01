Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Biden's hands are tied on eviction moratoriums, so it's up to Congress to act

Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden’s bid to placate far-left members of his party by extending a moratorium on evictions has, predictably, crumbled following last week’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring the moratorium unconstitutional. St. Louis-area courts quickly followed with orders for sheriffs to resume evictions of tenants who are long overdue paying their rent. That means the nation is back to square one when it comes to protecting families whose principal breadwinners became financially strapped because of the pandemic.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moratorium#U S Supreme Court#House#The Supreme Court#Cardinals#Undisbursed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Editorial: Congressional gerrymandering is voter suppression, too

Democrats in Congress have spent years decrying Republican efforts to undermine voting rights, for good reason. But lately, they seem to have abandoned their effort to crack down on the most common and egregious tactic for disenfranchising voters — perhaps because they’re reluctant to give it up themselves. The polite...
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

It's Congress' turn to tackle evictions

President Joe Biden's bid to placate far-left members of his party by extending a moratorium on evictions has, predictably, crumbled following last week's U.S. Supreme Court ruling declaring the moratorium unconstitutional. St. Louis-area courts quickly followed with orders for sheriffs to resume evictions of tenants who are long overdue paying their rent. That means the nation is back to square one when it comes to protecting families whose principal breadwinners became financially strapped because of the pandemic.
Los Angeles, CAcitizensjournal.us

Following SCOTUS Ruling, Gomez, Pressley, Bush, Ocasio-Cortez and Colleagues Call for Congress to Act on Eviction Moratorium

LOS ANGELES – In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) most recent eviction moratorium, Congressman Jimmy Gomez (CA-34), along with Representatives Ayanna Pressley (MA-07), Cori Bush (MO-01), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14), sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging them to swiftly pass legislation to extend the federal eviction moratorium – which the lawmakers helped secure earlier this month – for the duration of the pandemic.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Thousands of Americans could become homeless as Supreme Court cancels Biden’s eviction moratorium

The US Supreme Court on Thursday allowed evictions to resume across the United States, blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a temporary ban that was put in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic, a move that threatens to render thousands homeless.The pandemic-related federal moratorium was challenged by landlords and real estate trade associations from Alabama and Georgia.In a 6-3 conservative majority, with the three liberal judges dissenting, the court has said in an unsigned opinion that the CDC has imposed a nationwide moratorium on evictions relying on a decades-old statute, giving it the authority to implement measures like fumigation and...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Supreme Court strikes down Biden administration's eviction moratorium

The United States Supreme Court has struck down President Biden’s eviction moratorium, ruling that it can only be extended via action from Congress. "If a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to continue," the ruling said about the moratorium Biden imposed as a means of protecting renters negatively affected by the coronavirus, "Congress must specifically authorize it."
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden’s Eviction Moratorium Reveals Tragic Disdain for the Constitution

One night while we were sleeping, America lost its Constitution. That’s not such an unrealistic scenario, and it can happen without gunfire or marches in the streets. In fact, with very little drama, it may be occurring at this moment. By itself, the U.S. Constitution is merely a collection of words. Only citizens who cherish liberty give the document real meaning, and if they remain silent when it’s under threat – as it surely is at this hour – our rights and freedoms become imperiled.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A sobering fact Biden is learning: Good policy is not good politics

In the early days of Joe Biden’s term, clever observers had a piece of advice for the new president and his party that was repeated often: Do popular things. It was a bit tongue in cheek for being so obvious, but that was the point. Rather than turn his political strategy into a Rube Goldberg machine with a hundred moving parts, he should simply pursue his most widely supported objectives. That, it was said, is the only way to win, especially to prevent one’s presidency being hamstrung by a midterm election loss that gives the opposition control of Congress.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

MTG Keeps Making The Case That Biden Has To Go

Like the Energizer bunny, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will not quit when it comes to demanding that President Joe Biden be impeached. Greene, a freshman from Georgia, filed articles of impeachment against Biden on the new president’s second day in office, claiming that when he was vice president under then-President Barack Obama, Biden allowed his son, Hunter Biden, “to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept benefits from foreign nationals in exchange for favors.”
California Statedailyjournal.com

Biden names 3 California judges to 9th Circuit vacancies

President Joe Biden nominated three California judges to vacancies on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday, including a federal district judge and two state court judges. The choices are U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh of San Jose, 1st District Court of Appeal Justice Gabriel P. Sanchez, and...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden & Harris – Doin’ What They’re Told

Added by Greg Albaugh on September 6, 2021. Tags: Canadian Free press, Donald Trump, eugenicist provocateurs, globalist agenda, godless, greedy, pharmaceutical companies, President Joe Biden’, Ray DiLorenzo. By Ray DiLorenzo —Canadian Free Press. Appraising any president and his administration is normally done by academics who hold, decidedly, a liberal and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy