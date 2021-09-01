One in Five Autism Caregivers Give Their Child CBD Products
Autism Parenting Magazine has revealed almost 20% of people caring for a child with autism give their child CBD, while 31.3% started usage during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a survey sent out by Autism Parenting Magazine (APM) to more than 160,000 email subscribers around the world, 18.6% of respondents confirmed they use CBD for a child on the spectrum to help relieve a variety of autism symptoms. Breaking the data down further, 22.16% of USA-based caregivers use CBD versus 14.29% of UK caregivers.www.autismparentingmagazine.com
Comments / 0