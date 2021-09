For the Wolf , Hannah Whitten (Orbit 978-0-356516363, £8.99, 480pp, tp) June 2021. Hannah Whitten’s debut novel, For the Wolf, is one of those books I could wish I had enjoyed more. It almost certainly does not need my approbation, for it has all of the traits of a novel that should find broad-based success: a young, headstrong protagonist; a handsome, self-sacrificing, broody male love interest; an easy-to-read, relatively compelling voice; magical curses and centuries-old magical conflict; and worldbuilding that makes very few demands. While I found it entertaining, I also found it predictable and lacking in depth.