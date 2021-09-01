Cancel
Pope Francis accidentally quotes Putin instead of Merkel when criticising western involvement in Afghanistan

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
 5 days ago

Pope Francis made an unfortunate gaffe when he mistakenly quoted Vladimir Putin during a radio interview thinking he was quoting Angela Merkel . The Pontiff was criticising the west’s involvement in Afghanistan .

He referred to Ms Merkel as “one of the world’s greatest political figures” and said: “It is necessary to put an end to the irresponsible policy of intervening from outside and building democracy in other countries, ignoring the traditions of the peoples.” He used his own translation into Spanish.

He was responding to a question about the changing geopolitics of the region with the rise of the Taliban and the pope had said that he would like to answer the question using a quote from Ms Merkel.

However, those words were not spoken by Ms Merkel but by the Russian president in her presence during a meeting in Moscow last month.

On 20 August, Mr Putin had heavily criticised the West’s involvement in Afghanistan and said that the “Taliban’s rapid sweep over the country has shown the futility of Western attempts to enforce its own vision of democracy.”

Pope Francis’ interview with Spain’s Cadena COPE took place at the Vatican late last week, reports said. And the radio — owned by Spain’s Catholic bishops’ conference — aired the interview on Wednesday.

The station also said that the interview was vetted by the pope himself.

The pope also said that “not all eventualities were taken into account” in the departure of Western allies from Afghanistan. He said: “I don’t know whether there will be a review or not [about what happened during the withdrawal], but certainly, there was a lot of deception perhaps on the part of the new [Afghan] authorities.”

He also believed the Vatican’s top diplomat was offering to engage in Afghanistan and called for Christians across the world to engage in “prayer, penance and fasting” in the face of events in Afghanistan.

During the interview, Pope Francis also talked about his health since his bowel surgery in July and said that he was still under medication but was able to eat “everything.”

The pope also said he was expecting to speak at the UN-sponsored COP26 climate talks in November in Glasgow.

Related
WorldRebel Yell

Merkel’s Husband in China Dies Shortly After Taking Office

The call came from the freeway early Saturday morning. Jan Hecker used one of his few free days to visit his family – and when the kids were sleeping in the backseat again, the free minutes to call back the reporter, who during the week wanted to talk about his work with the new …
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Relationship Advicedailynewsen.com

The heir of the Russian throne will marry on October 1 in St. Petersburg

The heir of the Russian throne, Gueorgui Romanov, descendant of the last Zar, Nicolás II, will marry on October 1 at the Cathedral of San Isaak in St. Petersburg. As reported today the Cathedral Office of the Cathedral, Gueorgui, the Unique Son of María Romanova, Head of the Russian Imperial House, will contract nuptials with the Italian citizen Rebecca Bettarini.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

They show Vladimir Putin’s helicopter from the inside (VIDEO)

A video of Russian President Vladimir Putin working aboard his helicopter has circulated on social media. The images show the head of state boarding the aircraft, where he is received by the pilot. The following shots were taken inside the helicopter. Putin is shown listening to a report from the...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
Foreign Policyabc17news.com

As China woos the Taliban, Uyghurs in Afghanistan fear for their lives

Tuhan’s family crossed the border from China’s western Xinjiang region to Afghanistan 45 years ago to escape persecution. Now, as the Taliban exerts control over the country, she fears she and other ethnic Uyghurs could be sent back to China by members of the militant group keen to curry favor with Beijing, which has been accused of carrying out a genocide on the Muslim minority.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Chinese hopes new Afghan govt will...'

Beijing [China], September 4 (ANI): Ahead of the government formation in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hopes that the new establishment will be open and inclusive, and disassociate itself from terror groups. The Chinese minister made the remarks during a phone call on Friday with Iranian Foreign...

