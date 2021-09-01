Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Editorial: Are Americans safer today? The answer, like the Afghan war itself, is muddled

Marietta Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs America safer after its 20-year war on terrorism in Afghanistan has resulted in the Taliban’s victory? The answer, like the war itself, is muddled. The lack of resolution should cause considerable discomfort to Americans who lived through the trauma of 9/11 and cheered the U.S. military’s quick routing of al-Qaida and its Taliban hosts in 2001. After the World Trade Center’s collapse, Americans had every right to believe President George W. Bush’s declaration from atop the wreckage that the United States would make the terrorists pay.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Islamic Terrorism#Hezbollah#Taliban#Al Qaida#The World Trade Center#Islamist#Extremist#Palestinian#The U S Embassy#Marines#Muslims
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Americas
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
EducationWashington Examiner

Taliban warn US against attempting to change their culture

A Taliban spokesman warned the United States Friday not to try to change their hard-line beliefs, in response to concerns over the rights of women in the new Afghanistan. Suhail Shaheen said women are allowed to work and receive an education as long as they wear a hijab, the veil Muslim women wear in the presence of men.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden wants to move on from the Americans he abandoned in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is moving on from his summer crises. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the Americans he stranded in Afghanistan. Biden is “hoping to turn the page” on those Americans, in the words of the Associated Press. It’s no wonder why that’s the case: Biden is a cynical politician who is willing to disregard his responsibilities as a president in order to achieve his domestic agenda. After all, what are a few hundred American hostages to the Taliban when there is infrastructure and new social programs to spend money on?
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban holding 6 planes hostage with 1,000 Americans and Afghans

As many as 1,000 people – including up to 100 Americans – are stranded at an airport in Mazar-i-Sharif located in northern Afghanistan – and it’s not clear whether the Taliban or the State Department is responsible for blocking their airplanes from leaving. Rep. Michael McCaul said during an interview...
ImmigrationNPR

They Came To The U.S. As Afghan Refugees. Now They Hope Their Story Will Help Others

Scenes of violence in Afghanistan triggered painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the U.S. He sees the hope of a democratic, peaceful Afghanistan vanishing as the Taliban take over the country and the future of family and friends there uncertain. The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of refugees fleeing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy