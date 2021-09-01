Editorial: More of us need to donate blood

Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospice is seeking caring and compassionate people who have a listening heart and may have talents, skills, hobbies or interests to share. They are looking for people who will make a difference in the lives of people on hospice and their caregivers. Hospice is a team approach of care which embraces the dying process as a natural life experience and identifies the total needs of a person, in their home, wherever they call home. Trained hospice volunteers are an important part of the care team. Some ways volunteers support hospice include companionship, housework, yardwork, caregiver respite, office skills, any talents or skills like singing or playing musical instruments, or an ability to speak multiple languages. Hospice volunteers support and encourage people on hospice in a variety of unique and individual ways to live, until end of life.