Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Leonard Pitts: Right-wing radicals have stated their aims. We better believe them.

By Leonard Pitts
Salt Lake Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been five years since I first speculated in this space about the end of American democracy. In doing so, I felt like a man climbing out on an especially creaky limb. But as hyperpartisanship rose to ever more bizarre extremes, as the misinformation crisis left ever more people babbling angry gobbledygook, as voter suppression resurrected the zombie of Jim Crow and as Donald Trump swore an oath he didn’t mean, that limb began to feel like bedrock.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leonard Pitts Jr.
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Leonard Pitts
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Republican#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden & Harris – Doin’ What They’re Told

Added by Greg Albaugh on September 6, 2021. Tags: Canadian Free press, Donald Trump, eugenicist provocateurs, globalist agenda, godless, greedy, pharmaceutical companies, President Joe Biden’, Ray DiLorenzo. By Ray DiLorenzo —Canadian Free Press. Appraising any president and his administration is normally done by academics who hold, decidedly, a liberal and...
AdvocacyPosted by
Washington Monthly

The Civil Rights Leader Who Thinks America Is “In Many Ways Worse Off Than It Was Then”

The following is reposted from Jonathan Alter’s Substack newsletter, Old Goats. Recently, I was reading my late father’s logs and I learned that I first met Andy Young in 1966 when I was eight years old. Dr. Martin Luther King was living in a slum on the West Side of Chicago to draw attention to racial and economic problems in the North. My parents held a fundraiser at our house for King and a Chicago activist named Al Raby.
Books & LiteratureHouston Chronicle

Book World: Mary Trump rants against America's evils, beyond her famous uncle

- - - Mary L. Trump's first book, "Too Much and Never Enough," was an anguished memoir about her dysfunctional family. The main characters were her brutish grandfather Fred Trump and her sad, alcoholic father, Freddy. Her Uncle Donald played a lesser role, as a wandering sociopath indulged by Fred to be the outrageous and remorseless character we've come to know and be horrified by. It was a valuable book. A sequel was inevitable. But not this one.
PoliticsLiterary Hub

“Americans Are Bad at History.” At the Fault Lines of Memory and Propaganda

Americans, generally, aren’t so good at history. It’s tempting to think our propensity for dramatizing wars, disasters, and other so-called tragedies onstage and in cinema has been detrimental to our understanding of events, populating “collective memory” with individual stories, as if episodes from an epic. In episodic narratives, nothing ever changes—everything is normal in the beginning, terrible in the middle, and resolved by the end. Characters and settings are comfortably static. With respect to real-life atrocity, this is how the United States has “lost its innocence” at least half a dozen times, from the Civil War to 9/11 to Trump’s election. Everything that happens is a “shock” to the nation. This is how our “never again” becomes “ever again”: an innocence déjà perdu.
Educationdaytonatimes.com

America is going backward, not forward

The egregious reality of the Republican Party is forcing Americans to question Democracy in America. It is getting harder to vote if you are a minority, and vaccination rates are falling, because fewer American trust the country. In 1964, 77% of Americans trusted the federal government, and now only 24%...
AdvocacyWacoTrib.com

Leonard Pitts: Tired of marching for what should already be ours

He said many profound things that day. He said America had given African Americans “a bad check.”. He said he had come to remind the nation of “the fierce urgency of now.”. He said we might hew “out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”. He said “I...
ReligionSalt Lake Tribune

Ryan Burge: American politics has not yet come to terms with a more secular America

Since 1988, the General Social Survey has been asking Americans of different ages what they believe about God. For decades, the answer did not change much. Around 70 percent of members of the Silent Generation said that they “know God really exists” and “have no doubts about it.” That same sentiment was shared by about 63 percent of baby boomers and Generation Xers.
MilitaryLima News

Leonard Pitts Jr.: Just so we all know: The dots had names

Last week, at least two men fell from a U.S. military plane as it climbed into the skies above Afghanistan. In video taken from the ground, they are so small you almost have to squint to see them. They seem roughly the size of a period, the end to some sentence no one wrote. But no, we are told those figures are Afghan men, plunging to their deaths.
AdvocacyColumbian

Pitts: We must take radical right’s threats seriously

It’s been five years since I first speculated in this space about the end of American democracy. In doing so, I felt like a man climbing out on an especially creaky limb. But as hyperpartisanship rose to ever more bizarre extremes, as the misinformation crisis left ever more people babbling angry gobbledygook, as voter suppression resurrected the zombie of Jim Crow and as Donald Trump swore an oath he didn’t mean, that limb began to feel like bedrock.
SocietyPosted by
Richmond County Daily Journal

Rob Schofield | Setting the record straight on the political ancestry of modern American racism

“Why do you pick on Republicans so much? Don’t you know it was the Democrats who were the authors of Jim Crow?”. That’s one of the gripes my conservative correspondents frequently voice these days when I write about race and racism — especially when it comes to barbs directed at GOP leaders over racially charged policy decisions like making it harder to vote, punishing protesters, or denying access to healthcare.
U.S. PoliticsValley News

Column: Race, Reagan and the rise of the Religious Right

The overwhelming white evangelical support for Donald Trump is a puzzle that will occupy historians for generations. How can the Religious Right, a movement that trumpets its fidelity to “family values,” throw its support to a vulgar, thrice-married casino operator and self-confessed sexual predator? Fully 81% of white evangelicals did so in 2016; only a slightly lesser percentage repeated the folly in 2020 — after four years and, according to The Washington Post, 30,573 false or misleading statements during Trump’s term in the White House.
PoliticsThe Post and Courier

Goldberg: Partisan squabbling after 9/11 was a preview of the present

I got back to the U.S. from my honeymoon on Sept. 10, 2001. My wife went straight home to Washington, D.C., to start her new job at the Justice Department. I went to Washington state, where we’d gotten married, to retrieve our dog Cosmo, whom we’d left with family. I was in a hotel room in Pendleton, Oregon, when I saw the first reports of a plane hitting the World Trade Center. I used something called AOL Instant Messenger to tell my co-workers to turn on the TV.
PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Charles M. Blow: From ‘Ku Kluxism’ to Trumpism

One hundred years ago this week, The New York World began to publish a 21-part explosive exposé on the inner workings of the Ku Klux Klan. It was a sensation. At least 18 other newspapers across the country ran The World’s bombshell reporting. According to the Columbia Journalism Review, “The series drew two million readers nationwide. New Yorkers stood in line for copies. And the Justice Department and several congressmen promised to investigate the group.”
EntertainmentSalt Lake Tribune

Leonard Pitts: It’s shocking how easily it all comes back

It was a day that did not end. It went on for days, it went on for weeks, it went on for years. But then you look up and somehow, 20 years have gone, and you realize with a start that you can’t recall the last time you thought of September 11, 2001. “We’ll go forward from this moment,” I wrote. And we did. And we have. So much so that maybe the events of that day begin to feel a little distant.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

WaPo columnist complains media is 'obsessed with not offending Republican readers'

A columnist for the Washington Post bemoaned how the rise of the publication Politico led to a media to be too tough on Democrats and too lenient towards Republicans. On Tuesday, columnist Perry Bacon, Jr. published "How the rise of Politico shifted political journalism off course" where he wrote about the the news publication’s influence on the media. He noted that while Politico has risen to the likes of the New York Times and the Washington Post, its popularity led to "a troubling development for consumers of American political news."

Comments / 0

Community Policy