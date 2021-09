Previously, constructive criticism hasn’t done much for console players, even if they’ve criticized the developers months before a new Call of Duty game releases. Believe it or not, it’s still happening, and they make sure it stays that way. For months, players craved for an FoV slider in CoD: Warzone. Console players haven’t had the opportunity to play with an FoV slider and have a better overlook on the field. Is that too much to ask?