Google: how to use the new 3D periodic table created by Chrome – MRT

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

LOOK: The trick to use Windows 98 from Google Chrome without installing programs. What this version of the periodic table does is show you in which year and who discovered the element you selected, its boiling point, melting point, atomic mass, symbol, and a brief detailed description about the chemical. It also shows you a 3D graphic representation of the model you have selected, which you can move in 360 degrees.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Tom's Guide

How to see who's on your Wi-Fi network

Knowing how to see who's using your Wi-Fi helps you identify intruders who are "piggybacking" on your network and getting their internet for free. Not only can this unauthorized access slow down your connection, but it also poses a security risk if the Wi-Fi thief is also able to steal your personal data or infect your network with malware.
Google issues update warning for 2 billion Chrome users; here's how to upgrade

Google has recently revealed that seven ‘high’ rated security threats have been discovered in Chrome. These vulnerabilities impact. across all major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. Considering the severity of the threat, Google has issued its fourth urgent upgrade warning in 2 months. In this warning, Google states...
Want to see just how bad Google Chrome is? Try this simple trick!

My love/hate relationship with Google Chrome shifted into a hate/hate relationship a few months ago when I decided it was time to ditch the browser. Since the split, I've been using a combination of Firefox and Brave. They're both very capable browsers that do what I think every good browser should do -- let you browse the web without getting in the way.
How to restart a Google Chrome browser without losing your open tabs

You can restart Google Chrome by simply closing and reopening the program, or force quitting it if necessary. You may need to restart Google Chrome to install updates or extensions or fix a glitching browser. There is a Chrome restart method that will make open tabs reappear once you restart.
How to Create 3D Split Photo Effect in PowerPoint

The hardest part of preparing a PowerPoint presentation is successfully capturing your audience’s attention and making your points memorable. It gets even harder when you are handling a complicated topic. Luckily, there are many tips that help make your presentation more lively and engaging. One of them is using the...
TechRadar

Google sounds the alarm over nasty Chrome vulnerabilities

Google is urging users of its browser to update Google Chrome immediately after seven high-severity vulnerabilities have been discovered. The vulnerabilities in question affect all desktop versions of the search giant's browser regardless of whether a user is running Windows, macOS or Linux on their systems. In a new blog...
Google confirms it changed how it creates titles for search result listings

Google has confirmed that the search engine has changed how it creates titles for search result listings. “Last week, we introduced a new system of generating titles for web pages,” the company said in an announcement on Tuesday. What changed. Previously, Google often used the query the searcher entered into...
Want to know what’s new in Chrome? Google will soon make that easier

Google Chrome routinely gets updated with new features and improvements. While some changes are easily noticeable, such as revamped profiles, for example, some tend to be subtle. Given the pace at which Google rolls out new changes to Chrome, it might be hard for many users to stay up to date with various improvements and features that get added with each new major release. Google is aware of this, and to make it easier for users to discover the latest features and changes introduced in Chrome, a dedicated “What’s New in Chrome” page will soon be added in the browser.
How to use Drive to back up photos and video to Google Photos and Drive

Google Drive is one of the best cloud services you can use to back up your data. Google recently changed its old desktop app, Backup and Sync, to a new app called Drive. This app syncs files from the cloud to your computer locally and vice versa. One built-in capability is to backup photos to either Google Drive, Google Photos, or both. It's a straightforward process, and we'll show you how to do it.
Tom's Guide

How to create a new Gmail account

There are many reasons why you might want to know how to create a new Gmail account. For many web user, Gmail is email. It’s one of the best email services around, not just in terms of its features and usability, but also because it offers a very generous 15GB of free storage for consumers (though this is now shared across other Google services), with more available for as little as $1.99 a month. Looking more professional than your average Yahoo or Hotmail account certainly helps, too.
How to enable or disable Privacy Sandbox in Google Chrome

Google is trying to change the way the advertising industry by altering the user tracking system. Instead of tracking users via third-party cookies, the company is coming us with a new FLoC method. FLoC runs on the browser and analyzes user’s online behavior locally. Chrome monitors the user’s browsing activity...
Still Working Remotely? How to Use Google Drive to Manage Your Files

Are you working between your home and the office? Many employees are finding themselves in a hybrid work environment. To make sure you stay productive, it's best to have one place for all your critical work files, documents, and information. Google Drive makes it easy to manage your files, whether you're working in your pajamas on the couch or in your office cubicle.
Google: the search engine will now warn you if the news in development is reliable or not – MRT

MORE INFORMATION | Play Store removes 8 apps infected with malware, if you have any, delete it immediately. In addition, the technology giant pointed out that although the results they provide are the most accurate or close to what the user is looking for, it is very likely that the reliable information that you are really looking for has not yet been updated or uploaded to the search engine.
Google Chrome for Android tests a new UI for the downloads panel and bookmarks

With the first Android 12 stable release right around the corner, Google has been hard at work updating its apps to conform with the new Material You design language. The company has already rolled out minor UI updates for several of its apps, including Chrome for Android, which received dynamic theming support earlier this month. The company is now testing a few additional design changes in the browser that give the downloads panel and bookmarks a more modern look.
Variety

New Google Chrome Extension SignUp Offers ASL Captions for Three Films on Disney Plus

SignUp, a new Google Chrome extension, overlays ASL captions on three Disney Plus movies — “Moana,” “Zootopia” and “The Incredibles.” Founded by Mariella Satow, the free tool was created because many members of the deaf community find that written captions lack vibrancy or aren’t descriptive enough, or are absent from media sites entirely. According to SignUp’s website, a 2017 study showed that 80 percent of children who use ASL face challenges with reading, making written captions inaccessible. “My original vision for SignUp was as a learning tool for students of American Sign Language, like me. I found it difficult to find free learning...

