Google: how to use the new 3D periodic table created by Chrome – MRT

Google Chrome routinely gets updated with new features and improvements. While some changes are easily noticeable, such as revamped profiles, for example, some tend to be subtle. Given the pace at which Google rolls out new changes to Chrome, it might be hard for many users to stay up to date with various improvements and features that get added with each new major release. Google is aware of this, and to make it easier for users to discover the latest features and changes introduced in Chrome, a dedicated “What’s New in Chrome” page will soon be added in the browser.