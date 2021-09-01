Google Pixel 5a review: “Which Android phone should I buy?” This one
I think at this point we can call the Pixel A series a "mid-range powerhouse." Google has again turned in one of the best mid-range phones out there, thanks to its no-nonsense software with day-one OS updates, a long-lasting battery, and good-enough modern internals. In a world full of wild gimmicks and smartphones with a thousand extras, Google is going with just the basics for $449. It's not really what you would call "new" or "exciting," but for basic usage, the Pixel 5a has everything you need in a smartphone and nothing you don't.arstechnica.com
