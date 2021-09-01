Cancel
Nevada State

Caldor Fire evacuations hit Nevada. But border casinos are still hosting Tahoe evacuees.

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt only takes a few steps across the California line to reach the first craps tables and slot machines in this border town. But since evacuations were ordered Monday in South Lake Tahoe, that short walk has also meant crossing another divide — from an evacuation zone to a strip of resorts where the rooms are going for up to $500 a- night and some fire refugees are still trying their luck on the slots.

