In a Huge Environmental Milestone, the World Is Officially Free of Leaded Gasoline
After nearly two decades of continuous efforts, United Nations Environment Programme finally announced on Monday that leaded gasoline is permanently out of the world for good. This dangerous fuel had posed huge public health risk with lots of devastating effects around the world for a long time, but now will come to an end. UN said that after centuries of first warnings, the world's last reserves of leaded gasoline were finally used up last month at a refinery in Algeria.www.natureworldnews.com
