Energy Industry

In a Huge Environmental Milestone, the World Is Officially Free of Leaded Gasoline

By Miguel Brown
natureworldnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly two decades of continuous efforts, United Nations Environment Programme finally announced on Monday that leaded gasoline is permanently out of the world for good. This dangerous fuel had posed huge public health risk with lots of devastating effects around the world for a long time, but now will come to an end. UN said that after centuries of first warnings, the world's last reserves of leaded gasoline were finally used up last month at a refinery in Algeria.

#Greenpeace#Gasoline#Unep#Lsb Leaded Fuel#Iq
Economy
Industry
Energy Industry
United Nations
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

'China's BRI a threat to climate change and environment'

Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): China's Belt Road Initiative (BRI) is a threat to climate change and is responsible for causing environmental degradation as almost 90 per cent of its energy projects are carbon-intensive and operate on fossil fuel, a think tank has said. The BRI is set to aggravate...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Governments Allocate More Funds for Fossil Fuel Instead of Fighting Air Pollution

In 2019 and 2020, governments worldwide allocated 20% more foreign assistance funds to fossil fuel projects than to programs to reduce the pollution they generate. Air pollution is the world's worst environmental killer, causing at least 4 million premature deaths each year. However, according to a Clean Air Fund (CAF) research, just 1% of global development money is spent to address this problem.
EnvironmentUN News Centre

Human activity the common link between disasters around the world, says UN report

Disasters such as cyclones, floods, and droughts are more connected than we might think, and human activity is the common thread, a UN report released on Wednesday reveals. The study from the UN University, the academic and research arm of the UN, looks at 10 different disasters that occurred in 2020 and 2021, and finds that, even though they occurred in very different locations and do not initially appear to have much in common, they are, in fact, interconnected.
TrafficSmithonian

Leaded Gasoline Use in Vehicles Has Now Officially Ended Worldwide

On August 30, the United Nations (UN) announced Algeria's last reserves of leaded gasoline had officially been emptied in July 2021, marking the global end of leaded fuel use in vehicles, according to a statement. Officials say the end of leaded petrol use will prevent more than 1.2 million premature deaths per year, and it's an important step toward improving air pollution levels around the world, reports Helena Horton for the Guardian.
TrafficCNN

Cars have been guzzling leaded gasoline for 99 years. Not any more

(CNN Business) — Nearly a century of leaded gasoline use on roads around the world has come to an end, the UN Environment Programme announced Monday, after Algerian service stations stopped selling the fuel last month. Leaded gasoline — which contains the compound tetraethyllead and is linked to serious health...
Trafficgmauthority.com

Sale Of Leaded Gasoline Officially Over

For nearly 100 years, leaded gasoline for use in passenger vehicles has been sold around the world. Now, however, it was recently announced that the sale of leaded gasoline for passenger vehicles has finally come to an end. Per an announcement from the UN Environment Program (UNEP), Algeria was the...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Toxic leaded gasoline production ends as last refinery shuts down

Production of leaded gasoline has ended worldwide now that the last refinery has exhausted its supply of the fuel that’s been poisoning the air for almost a century. The end of the toxic fuel follows intense diplomatic efforts by the U.S. and the United Nations over the past two decades, the UN’s Environment Programme said in a statement. The global ban will prevent about a million premature deaths annually from heart disease, strokes and cancer, as well as protect children, who are particularly vulnerable to it.
Vermont Statenatureworldnews.com

Wild Pigs Contribute As Much CO2 Emissions Than 1.1 Million Cars

The climate impact of Feral pigs is the same as 1.1 million cars, as per recent research. With the use of modeling and mapping approach, an international team of scientists projects that wild pigs are discharging 4.9 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide yearly all over the world by uprooting soil.
Energy Industryfordauthority.com

Leaded Gasoline Use Officially Ends Amid New Push To Go Electric

The origins of leaded gasoline can be traced back to 1921 when a General Motors scientist named Thomas Midgley discovered that the fuel was capable of reducing engine knock. Of course, there was a major caveat, as lead can cause numerous health problems ranging from cancer to neurological damage. Regardless, the use of leaded gasoline continued mostly unabated until the early 1970s, though it wasn’t fully banned in the U.S. until 1996. Amazingly, leaded fuel was still in use in the North African country of Algeria until last month, but now, it’s finally gone for good.
Energy IndustryInhabitat.com

Leaded gasoline finally phased out worldwide

Leaded gasoline is no longer used anywhere in the world, according to the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP). Algeria, the last country left using leaded gasoline, finished its stockpile in July. The campaign to end the use of leaded gasoline started in 1924, just a few years after the practice...
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Leaded Gasoline Is Officially Illegal Everywhere On Earth After Last Country Ran Out

For many of us, leaded gasoline is a relic of a long-ago motoring past that never touched our driving experience. In 1996, leaded gasoline was banned in the U.S. and many other countries. However, some poorer countries have been forced to hang on to leaded gasoline for a while longer. Now that Algeria – the last nation using the stuff – has run out, the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) announced that the extra-nasty fuel has now been universally outlawed.
Energy Industryhealthday.com

Toxic Leaded Gasoline Is Finished Globally

TUESDAY, Aug. 31, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Algeria recently became the last country in the world to halt sales of highly toxic leaded gasoline, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) said Monday. The agency said that marked the "official end" of the use of the fuel that has been linked...

