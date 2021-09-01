Dead Space peeling tech makes dismemberment even grosser (in a good way)
The Dead Space remake is using grotesque new "peeling" technology to carve up necromorphs. Just yesterday on August 31, EA Motive debuted a showcase just below, giving viewers a very early look into the ongoing development of the Dead Space remake. At roughly the 20-minute mark, developers Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola reveal the new "Peeling" technology that the remake is utilizing, which horrifically peels back the flesh of the necromorphs layer by layer.www.gamesradar.com
Comments / 0