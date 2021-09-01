Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Star stock-picker Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkVax_0bjFr6sQ00
The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri//File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Star investor Cathie Wood's funds scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O), taking advantage of a 17% drop in the company's stock price on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand.

Wood's bet on Zoom and other pandemic winners such as online healthcare service provider Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC.N) had helped her ARK Innovation's portfolio outperform all other U.S. equity funds in 2020, although the fund has lagged this year.

Asset manager Ark Invest said it added about $45.5 million shares of Zoom to the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK.P) and about $11 million in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF .

The video conferencing company issued a dour forecast of 31% rise in third-quarter revenue compared with the multiple-fold growth rates seen last year amid remote work and schooling.

Its shares have nearly halved in value compared to their peak in October last year as the pandemic-boom started to fade. Meanwhile, the $25.5 billion ARKK is down about 2% for the year, clawing back from losses of about 22%.

Separately, ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF.P) added about $11.5 million shares of Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD.O). Wood's interest in the popular trading app after its weak market debut in late-July partly drove a rally in the stock.

Zoom shares were up 0.9% to $292.16 in premarket trading.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

177K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Teladoc Health Inc#Ark Innovation#Ark Invest#Ark Innovation Etf#Arkk#Ark Fintech Innovation#Robinhood Markets Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street Loves

The genomics industry is progressing rapidly due to its technology integration and disruptive innovations over the past few years. Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been betting big on the genomics industry, with significant stakes in Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), and Berkeley Lights (BLI). Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 40% in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss these names.Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been a strong advocate of genomics having the potential to be one of the biggest disruptive trends in the coming months after electric vehicles (EVs). As the founder and manager of the world’s largest actively traded ETF company, Ark Investment Services, Wood entered the limelight by generating big gains from her investments in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Dip in Zoom Stock a Buying Opportunity?

Zoom Video’s (NASDAQ:ZM) second-quarter revenue topped $1 billion for the first time, but shares fell more than 15% as growth slowed. Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) rise, as the Russian tech company buys out Uber’s (NYSE:UBER) interest in several joint ventures. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Maria Gallagher analyzes those stories and shares why Designer Brands’ (NYSE:DBI) amazing second-quarter report glosses over genuine challenges for the business.
StocksMoney Morning

Lucid Stock Prediction 2025: 936% Revenue Growth

Most EV companies post bold numbers to increase investor and consumer interest. Many of them might even refer to themselves as "Tesla Killers" with nothing to back it up. But Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) seems different. This company is the product of a SPAC merger with Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE: CCIV), one of the most talked-about to date, billed as the largest SPAC deal ever for an electric vehicle stock, at $12 billion.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares flat as tech stocks offset gains in metals

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged in early trade on Tuesday, after closing at record highs for three straight sessions, as weaker technology and financial stocks negated gains in metal and consumer products. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% at 17,364.35 by 0359 GMT...
StocksBusiness Insider

Why Cathie Wood Piled Up Zoom Shares On Post-Earnings Slump

Cathie Wood-led money managing firm Ark Invest believes Zoom Video Communications Inc's (NASDAQ:ZM) cloud-based Zoom Phone service has significant space to grow. What Happened: Ark snapped up about $56 million worth of shares in Zoom last week after shares traded more than 16% down over concerns of business' growth slowing as economies reopen gradually.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy After BBIG Stock Breakout? 4 To Watch Now

Are These Penny Stocks Worth It With High Short Small-Caps in Focus. In the past few weeks, high-short penny stocks have been the focus of many investors. To understand why we have to take a look at what occurred earlier this year. When a group of Reddit traders on the subreddit, r/WallStreetBets got together to beat out a massive institutional short position on GME stock, shares subsequently skyrocketed.
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

265 Million Reasons Zoom Is More Than a Pandemic Stock

Zoom continues to win new business even though we are far removed from the start of the pandemic. The company's existing customers continue to increase their spending as well. Zoom has plenty of optionality going forward, which can still make it a winner in a post-pandemic world. In early 2020,...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Nasdaq Nets Another Record Close, ‘TQQQ’ Leverages Gains

Weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest since the Covid shutdown began last year, and the Nasdaq and S&P both closed at record highs yet again as investors showed their confidence in current economic conditions. According to CNBC, the first-time unemployment insurance claims were 340,000 for the week, their lowest...
StocksEntrepreneur

3 NFT Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Soar More Than 40% from Current Prices

Non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), a blockchain revolution, have taken the world by storm, and investors are scrambling to find high revenue-generating stocks that are aligned with their interest in NFTs. Amid this trend, Wall Street analysts expect fundamentally strong NFT stocks Funko (FNKO), Cinedigm (CIDM), and Jiayin Group (JFIN) to deliver significant upside in the near term. Let’s discuss.
StocksBenzinga

Sphere 3D Shares Dive On Discounted Equity Offering To Fund Crypto Mining

Data management firm Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) agreed to raise $192.1 million by selling 22.6 million shares and warrants to purchase 11.3 million shares in a secondary institutional offering. The combined purchase price for one share and one-half warrant to purchase one share is $8.50. The five-year warrants have an...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

PagerDuty's Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Beat, Analyst Price Target Bump

PagerDuty Inc (NYSE:PD) reported Q2 revenue of $67.5 million, up 33.2% year-on-year, surpassing the analyst consensus of $65.6 million. The adjusted EPS loss of $(0.13) beat the consensus loss of $(0.15). The software company sees Q3 revenue between $69 million – $71 million, above the consensus of $68.3 million. The...
StocksBusiness Insider

Analyst Ratings For Clorox

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Clorox has an average price target of $162.75 with a high of $192.00 and a low of $145.00.
StocksZacks.com

What Awaits the S&P 500 ETFs After the Best YTD Rally Since 1997?

The S&P 500 booked an awesome August and logged the best year-to-date performance since 1997, per a MarketWatch article. The article said that since 1971, the S&P 500 has observed an average year-to-date gain of 6.07% through Aug 31, according to Jefferies. This year, the S&P 500 is up 20% so far.

Comments / 0

Community Policy