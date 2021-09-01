Cancel
How outfielder Matt Vierling wound up starting at first base for the Phillies | Extra Innings

By Scott Lauber
inquirer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Vierling’s path to playing first base in the midst of a playoff race began 11 months ago on a back field at the Phillies’ spring-training complex in Clearwater, Fla. Vierling, an outfielder throughout his minor-league career, was attending the Phillies’ instructional league when he persuaded a few coaches to allow him to take grounders on the infield. He started out at first base, then moved to third. It was intriguing.

