How outfielder Matt Vierling wound up starting at first base for the Phillies | Extra Innings

Hoskins is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. Hoskins returned from a groin strain Sunday and certainly looked healthy, hitting a pair of solo homers. The fact that he's not in the lineup following Monday's off day is somewhat unusual, but Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the Phillies aren't yet ready to start him two days in a row and would rather have him in the lineup Wednesday against lefty Ryan Yarbrough than Tuesday against righty Drew Rasmussen. Brad Miller starts at first base in his absence.