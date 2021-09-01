Cancel
Mendy refused bail, to stay in custody ahead of trial

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City defender Benjamin Mendy was refused bail Wednesday and will remain in custody ahead of a trial scheduled to start on Sept. 10 after being charged with four counts of rape and one sexual assault. The 27-year-old Mendy has been in custody at a prison in Liverpool, northwest England,...

