The Los Angeles Dodgers will meet the San Diego Padres in the second game of their three-game series on Wednesday night from Petco Park. The Dodgers were able to hold off the Padres’ late comeback effort and came away with a 5-2 win over San Diego in their first game. Los Angeles will send out Walker Buehler to keep their streak alive, he is 13-2 on the season. Meanwhile, the Padres will look to bounce back at home and will send out their left-hander Blake Snell who is 6-5 this season.