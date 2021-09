I don’t know about you guys, but sometimes I have a hard time finding a game I really connect with, you know? Sure, I’ll play my way through my backlog no problem, but I seem to forget each entry on the list almost immediately after I finish it. But every once in a blue moon, I finally find a game that I just can’t get enough of — I can stop thinking about it, reading about it, watching YouTube videos about it, and of course I can’t stop playing it until I have at least a few hundred hours racked up.