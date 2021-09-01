Cancel
SC school report card has superintendent 'very, very' concerned with the results

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS-TV) — The school year just started, but grades are already starting to come in for South Carolina schools. The South Carolina School Report Card compiles the results of the federal end-of-year assessment given to students in third grade and higher. The SC Department of Education asked the federal government for a waiver to not give these tests last year, as was done in 2020 but was denied.

