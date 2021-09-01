Cancel
Watertown, SD

SOFTBALL: Arrows fall to number two Sioux Falls Lincoln

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — Watertown Arrow Softball would suffer two losses to number two Sioux Falls Lincoln Tuesday night. Game one would be a 10-3 loss. Brooklyn Gronau would take the L on the hill allowing two runs on two hits, walking four in a third of an inning pitched. Jada Brown would toss five and two-thirds on the mound allowing eight runs, 10 hits, fanning three while walking two. Avery Palmquist, Jade Lund, and Gronau would each have one hit at the plate.

