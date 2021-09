Whether it's pumpkin spice lattes being back at Starbucks or putting the kids on the bus to school every morning again, the signs that summer is winding down are everywhere. But that doesn't mean that your days off have to change. If you're looking to spend the weekend checking out some shows, look no further than this list of new Netflix arrivals. There are reality shows (of both the home improvement and the sports variety), a devastating true crime docuseries, a cancel culture satire, and more. Read on to find out what's recently hit the service.