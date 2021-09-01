The Jets' 6 most surprising roster cuts

The Jets have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to cut their roster from 80 players to 53. General manager Joe Douglas does not have many tough decisions this year. The Jets do not have great depth and there are very few debates to have. While he will cut the roster to 53 on Tuesday, that is the “initial” 53 and not the final. Douglas’ work will only be starting. The Jets surely will work the waiver wire, where they are No. 2 in claiming order, to add players to their roster before the Sept. 12 opener against the Panthers.