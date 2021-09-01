The Jets' 6 most surprising roster cuts
The Jets announced their initial 53-man roster Tuesday after spending the afternoon trimming down from the 80 players they had in the building at the end of the preseason. The roster New York unveiled is likely to change, as Joe Douglas will work the waiver wire and potentially the trade market to give Robert Saleh the best possible team to take with him to Carolina in Week 1. Roster cutdown day already featured a healthy dose of unexpected moves out of One Jets Drive, though.jetswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0