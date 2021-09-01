Predicting Tennessee's Offensive Breakout Players for 2021

Following Jeremy Pruitt's termination at Tennessee, the Big Orange faithful made it clear that they wanted their next head coach to be offensive-minded, and they got just that in Josh Heupel, however, the Vols are tasked with replacing a lot of production in key areas on the team.

With week one upon us and fall camp behind us, the VR2 on SI staff share their individual predictions for breakout players on the offensive side of the football. This piece will center around players who did not have a prominent role in the offensive production from last fall.

Jake

We know Velus Jones Jr. and Jalin Hyatt will be targeted all season long, so my breakout player would have to be Cedric Tillman. Given the range we’ve seen from him in camp and how often he’s made difficult catches look easy, I think Tillman emerges early as a viable third target when Josh Heupel wants to stretch the field.

Jack

With Eric Gray and Ty Chandler leaving via the transfer portal in the off-season, there is a hole to be filled for a dominant RB1. While many Vol running backs will see the field often in 2021, Jabari Small will make his presence known this fall. He’s not the biggest guy or a bruiser, but his elusiveness and speed will lead to great success for Small this season. With an exciting passing attack under Josh Heupel, Small will have many opportunities this season to give defenses trouble. The stats may not be through the roof considering the Vols will be playing from behind quite a bit this season, but the Memphis native will be one of the most efficient players in this offense. This time next year, the college football world will be putting Small in the conversation of top SEC running backs.

Matt

I am going a little different here. I went back and forth between Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small, and I think they are going to be a strong 1-2 punch, but I am rolling with Cooper Mays. The offensive line was a working puzzle for Glen Elarbee during fall camp, but the pieces are together and the projected rotation is set. The younger Mays is the starting center, and he looks poised for a breakthrough year from his freshman to sophomore campaign. Mays filled in for an injured Brandon Kennedy at the end of last season, and he has kept a stronghold on that position. It may be subtle even, but Mays will be an integral part of Heupel's fast-paced, vertical-attacking offense. He gets better each time we see him, and I believe the sophomore could establish himself as one of the best players at the position in the SEC this fall.