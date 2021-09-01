Cancel
Warren County, IL

Jeff Rankin: Festival pays homage to days when beef was king

Daily Review Atlas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditors note: This column was originally published Sept. 2, 2018. Most lifelong Warren County residents do not recall a Labor Day week that did not include the Prime Beef Festival. That’s because 2021 marks the 73rd anniversary of the local institution. While prime beef is no longer the primary focus of the four-day event, the festival’s name celebrates an era when cattle raising was a staple of local agriculture, and Monmouth proudly proclaimed itself the “Prime Beef Center of the World.”

