Washington County, IA

North Liberty Man Arrested on Washington County Warrant, Domestic Assault

By Sam McIntosh
kciiradio.com
 6 days ago

A North Liberty man was arrested Saturday on multiple charges in Washington. At 10:32 p.m. the Washington County Communications Center received a call from someone alleging that a suspect broke their car window with a rock near the intersection of North 2nd Avenue and East 3rd Street. The Washington Police Department, Washington EMS, and Washington County Ambulance Service all responded and 26-year-old Christopher Nathaneil Lavarn Holt was arrested. Holt was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury – first offense, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both serious misdemeanors. He was also wanted on a local warrant for failure to appear in court for charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana and operating while intoxicated first offense. No bond was set for Holt. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.

