We don't need another tragic Amy Winehouse movie

News of an Amy Winehouse movie always starts the same: a press release promising ‘unseen new footage’ and ‘unprecedented access’ into the life of the late singer, who died a decade ago of alcohol poisoning; a tragic ending for arguably the most important British artists of her generation. There is always a feigned importance to them: a “necessity” rooted in the idea of us learning something from her plight, about fame, addiction or tabloid media. Truth be told, we know about this already. We have watched, almost from the moment of her death, filmmakers, journalists and even her own family ruminate upon who Amy was and what her story represented. Now, we have another movie -- this time a biopic -- based on the 2010 non-fiction book Saving Amy by journalist Daphne Barak.