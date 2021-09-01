Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Pernod Confident on Sales Momentum as US, China Lift Profits

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) -French spirits maker Pernod Ricard said on Wednesday it was confident its sales momentum would continue this year after a rebound in demand in China and the United States helped it to deliver stronger-than expected annual profits. With recurring cash flow at an historical high of 1.745 billion...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Momentum#Paris#Europe#China Lift Profits#Reuters#French#Sovereign Brands#Gmt#Covid#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Related
MarketsUS News and World Report

Q&A: Investing in Emerging Markets Debt

Emerging markets, or EM, debt took a dual hit in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic and sharp decline in oil prices. The double blow has caused U.S.-dollar-denominated EM debt to lag the U.S. bond market in returning to pre-pandemic levels. But widening EM credit spreads indicate that investors are being rewarded with a yield premium for the heightened risk of investing in these bonds.
Marketsmarketpulse.com

China Data Lifts Asian Equities

With US markets closed overnight, China’s trade balance data was always going to be Asia’s key inflexion point today. US futures had drifted lower, as had much of early Asia-Pacific, but the trade balance outperformance has reversed that sentiment in Asia. Japan once again bucked the trend, the Nikkei rising...
Economyatlantanews.net

China's foreign trade sustains growth momentum

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade sustained growth momentum in the first eight months of the year as external demand continued to pick up and the economy maintained stable development. In the first eight months of the year, the country's total imports and exports expanded 23.7 percent year...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

Gold on Hold, China Lifts Oil

Oil rises on China trade data. With US markets closed, oil was sideways in Seattle overnight. Brent crude closing almost unchanged at $72.10, and WTI closing at $68.80 a barrel. The impressive China trade data has lifted fears over the China slowdown, which has led to higher oil prices in Asia. Brent crude and WTI rising by over 0.55% to $72.65 and $69.10 a barrel, respectively.
EconomyWDEZ 101.9 FM

BMW confident sales in China will increase next year – finance chief

MUNICH (Reuters) – BMW is confident that sales in China will increase next year, finance chief Nicolas Peter told Reuters on Monday, attributing high demand for premium cars to travel restrictions that have left consumers with more money to spend. Car sales in China have fallen in recent months as...
MarketsValueWalk

Suga’s Departure Likely To Lift Dented Investor Confidence In Japan

“Investor confidence in the Japanese market had taken a hit as the country confronted its worst wave of the pandemic. The latest HL survey showed confidence in Japan fell by 8% in August, so it’s not surprising that the news of Yoshihide Suga departure saw stocks in Tokyo lift in response. By announcing he won’t run for re-election in the upcoming leadership race, he’s stepping down as premier, to make way for a successor to try and halt soaring infection rates. Although the Nikkei ended up 2%, gains may have been held back, because Suga was considered to be pro-business and had spearheaded a drive to promote a more digital focused economy, and push firms to become leaner and more efficient to solve Japan’s sluggish productivity problem. Investor confidence in Japan is now likely to lift, but the political turmoil of Suga standing down after only just a year in position, following the near eight year Abe era, may weigh on future gains. The ruling party is now in a race to find a new leader just weeks before the general election, and as candidates jostle for pole position, uncertainty is likely to reign on the markets.”
Financial Reportshot96.com

Pernod Ricard annual profit beats expectations with China, U.S

PARIS (Reuters) – French spirits maker Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 18.3% organic rise in full-year 2020/21 operating profit, driven by a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States with the removal of COVID-19 curbs and by tight cost control. This was higher than the company’s guidance...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Jameson owner Pernod Ricard sees profits jump as restrictions ease

Spirit giant Pernod Ricard has reported a recovery in profits after sales were buoyed by the easing of restrictions in the US and China.The Jameson whiskey and Absolut vodka owner also hailed a boost from a “dynamic rebound” in the UK, Germany and Eastern Europe The group said both sales and profits were above pre-pandemic levels, despite the continued impact of pandemic restrictions on bars and restaurants.It told investors on Wednesday that it saw operating profits rise by 18.3% on an organic basis from the year, surpassing expectations.Meanwhile, sales increased by 9.7% against pre-pandemic levels, as it was particularly buoyed...
BusinessFXStreet.com

US Dollar Index regains momentum and targets 93.00, US data eyed

DXY reverses Tuesday’s pullback and advances to 92.80. US 10-year yields ease from tops and return to the 1.32% area. ADP Report, ISM Manufacturing next of relevance in the US docket. The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), manages to regain the smile and advance to the...
Worldktwb.com

China’s AgBank posts 12.4% rise in H1 net profits

BEIJING (Reuters) – Agricultural Bank of China (AgBank), the country’s third-largest lender by assets, on Monday posted 12.4% growth in first-half profits, the fastest first-half growth since 2014 as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. AgBank said net profit for the first six months of the year totalled 122.3...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

China's Sinopec posts US$6 billion 1H21 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand

BEIJING (Aug 29): China Petroleum & Chemical Corp on Sunday reported a 39.15 billion yuan (US$6.05 billion) net profit for the first six months of 2021 (1H21) on the back of renewed fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices amid a recovery from the impact of Covid-19. Asia's biggest oil refiner, known as Sinopec, posted a 23 billion yuan loss during January-June last year as the coronavirus pandemic walloped fuel demand and knocked oil prices. The 2021 interim profit compares with a 31.338 billion yuan profit in the same period in 2019.
IndustryAviation Week

China Express Maintains Profitability Thanks To Demand From Small Cities

High demand for connectivity between smaller cities in China kept China Express Airlines profitable in the first six months (H1) of 2021, despite COVID-19 outbreaks in certain cities over the period. Hopeful of a strong recovery, the regional carrier is raising funds to acquire two Airbus A320s and... Subscription Required.
Economyhawaiitelegraph.com

China's industrial firms maintain stable profit growth in Jan.-July

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first seven months of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed Friday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
Marketshawaiitelegraph.com

China's industrial profits surge 57.3 pct in first seven months

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's major industrial companies saw a steady increase in profits in the first seven months of this year amid a stable recovery in market demand and improving business performance, official data showed Friday. Industrial firms with an annual business turnover of at least 20 million...
Economyyicaiglobal.com

China’s Industrial Profit Growth to Keep Slowing, Economist Says

(Yicai Global) Aug. 27 -- The pace of rising profits at China’s big industrial firms is expected to continue decelerating this month, according to the director of Yingda Securities' research institute. August may be marked by profit stagnation, even though perhaps more moderate than before, because of new Covid-19 outbreaks,...
Economyinvesting.com

China's slowing industrial profit growth bolsters policy support hopes

BEIJING (Reuters) -Earnings at China's industrial firms in July slowed for the fifth straight month, adding to growing evidence of a loss of momentum in the world's second-biggest economy and bolstering the case for maintaining policy support https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-economy-policy-idUSKBN2F013X for a while longer. Elevated raw material prices and supply chain constraints...
Agricultureinvesting.com

Chicken Price Surge Lifts Profit at No. 3 U.S. Poultry Producer

(Bloomberg) -- America’s relentless demand for chicken dinners is pushing up prices at the grocery store and boosting profit at the third-largest U.S. poultry producer. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM ) Inc. posted fiscal third-quarter earnings and net sales that exceeded analyst estimates as the average market price for chicken breast tenders and jumbo wings more than doubled. Sales rose to $1.35 billion from $956.5 million a year earlier.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Debt-laden China Evergrande warns of profit plunge, restructuring talk grows

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - The government of Guangdong province is seeking feedback from major banks of debt-laden property developer China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) about forming a creditor committee, as the company warned of a further plunge in profits, according to a news report on Thursday. Financial intelligence provider...

Comments / 0

Community Policy