After trading former MVP candidate Carson Wentz this offseason, the Eagles refused to commit to any one successor at quarterback. First, they were linked to top draft prospects. Then they were linked to the Texans' Deshaun Watson. Even after reserving first-team practice reps for second-year man Jalen Hurts, the new staff never jumped at the chance to crown the former second-rounder as QB1. On Tuesday, that changed. Addressing reporters ahead of the club's Sept. 12 opener, coach Nick Sirianni officially named Hurts the Eagles' 2021 starter, saying the Oklahoma product "earned that right" with a strong summer.