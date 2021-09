Keegan Akin will try to build on his last start and the Orioles will try to end a four-game losing streak tonight against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Akin earned his second major league win Thursday by holding the Angels to one run and three hits in seven innings with six strikeouts and lowering his ERA from 7.92 to 7.26. He faced the Blue Jays on June 26 in Buffalo and allowed six runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.