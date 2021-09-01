Cancel
Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka row: Fans face expulsion if they shout 'Brooksie'

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHecklers be warned - add your voice to the Bryson DeChambeau v Brooks Koepka feud and you face expulsion from the course. Koepka said DeChambeau was "fair game" after "not holding up his end of the bargain" in a row of quotes and social media comments that he says began in 2019.

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour didn’t post any videos of Bryson DeChambeau on Thursday, but the Golf Channel did, and commenters raced to make the same joke. This is no surprise; if social media’s takeover of society has made one thing clear, it’s that Keyboard Confidence is absolutely a thing. Brancitis69 or j_chonks—yes, those are real usernames—can fire that off from the comfort of their couch knowing they’ll never have to defend their comments to DeChambeau’s face. Even the fans who have seen DeChambeau’s face in person, at PGA Tour events, have acted with a sense of impunity. They’re on one side of the ropes, and he’s on the other, and if DeChambeau crosses onto the wrong side of the ropes he’ll have a suspension letter in his inbox before he gets back to his rental house.

