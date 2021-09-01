Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka row: Fans face expulsion if they shout 'Brooksie'

ATLANTA — The PGA Tour didn’t post any videos of Bryson DeChambeau on Thursday, but the Golf Channel did, and commenters raced to make the same joke. This is no surprise; if social media’s takeover of society has made one thing clear, it’s that Keyboard Confidence is absolutely a thing. Brancitis69 or j_chonks—yes, those are real usernames—can fire that off from the comfort of their couch knowing they’ll never have to defend their comments to DeChambeau’s face. Even the fans who have seen DeChambeau’s face in person, at PGA Tour events, have acted with a sense of impunity. They’re on one side of the ropes, and he’s on the other, and if DeChambeau crosses onto the wrong side of the ropes he’ll have a suspension letter in his inbox before he gets back to his rental house.